Rhea Kapoor visits Kareena Kapoor's favourite restaurant in Paris, fans call it 'heaven on earth'. See pics

Anil Kapoor's daughters Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have been sharing pictures and videos from Paris on Instagram. On Tuesday, Rhea shared a series of pictures from their family outing and wrote, “Ufff Paris. Even last minute and for 48 hours you’re just over the top enough to make me a romantic again.” Also Read: Sonam Kapoor bares baby bump during London outing with sister Rhea Kapoor, is she inspired by Rihanna?

Rhea had shared pictures of the desserts they had, seafood that they relished and the wines and champagnes they enjoyed. One video in which Rhea is seen posing with a family member, Sonam's voice can be heard in the background. In another video that she shared, her husband Karan Boolani is seen posing with her. She also showed the beautiful roads of Paris in her pictures.

Kareena Kapoor commented, “I want chez lami Louis fooooooodd uff,” Rhea replied to it and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan then you’ll say send Paris list.” In another comment, Kareena said, “And you are only eating. Sonam can, you can’t," Rhea responded by tagging her mother Sunita Kapoor. She wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan you and @kapoor.sunita are only leaping bro.” Malaika Arora commented, “Will be goin here for sure @rheakapoor.” Rhea's mom Sunita said, “Only food?” Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Too good.” One fan commented, “This is heaven on earth,” many others dropped heart emojis.

Rhea had previously shared pictures from their Paris vacation in an Instagram post. In many pictures, Rhea, a food lover shared glimpses of the delicacies she had. In one picture, a pregnant Sonam was seen kissing her husband Anand Ahuja. In another one Sonam was seen posing with Rhea. Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Butter and love, the perfect birthday present for any pregnant lady! Paris with the fam.”

Sonam, who turned 37 earlier in June, also shared several pictures and videos from her Paris vacation featuring her and husband Anand on Instagram. Sonam and Anand married on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

