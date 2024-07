Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their baby girl: ‘She continues to keep us very busy’

In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal delighted their fans by sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl. The couple expressed their sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love and well wishes they have received from their fans. Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome a baby girl: ‘Our families are overjoyed’ Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on sets of Fukrey.

Insta treat

Treating their fans with a first glimpse, the couple took to Instagram to pen a thank you note to their well-wishers. They didn’t reveal the face of their baby, but her feet.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings”.

On Thursday, the couple shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl. They said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Recent maternity pics

The actors recently posed for a maternity photoshoot. In the photos, Richa and Ali are touching her baby bump. In one of the pictures, she is seen lying down on the latter as both are lost in thought.

Richa her post as, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through star lights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika.”

She also added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen! (hamsa emoji).” She then added a Sanskrit verse transalted as, “Aum! That is infinite, and this (universe) is infinite. The infinite proceeds from the infinite. (Then) taking the infinitude of the infinite (universe), It remains as the infinite alone. Aum! Peace! Peace! Peace!”

While concluding her post she mentioned the reason behind turning the comment section and wrote, “Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted (heart emoji).”

Their love story

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony on September 2022. The duo tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. Richa and Ali shared the news about pregnancy in a joint post which read “1+1=3.” They captioned it as, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”