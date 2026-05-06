Riddhima Kapoor opens up on being the oldest Kapoor family debutant at 45 with Daadi Ki Shaadi: ‘Coming full circle’

At 45, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is all set to step into the spotlight with her acting debut in Daadi Ki Shaadi, making her the oldest debutant in the Kapoor family. The debut is an emotional one for Riddhima, made even more special as she shares screen space with her daughter Samara for the very first time in the film.

Riddhima on her late debut

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni(Photo: Instagram)

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In an interview with SCREEN, Riddhima opens up about facing the camera on a film set for the first time last year at the age of 45, and her daughter Samara’s brief appearance in the film. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni, with whom she shares a daughter.

“It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional. There’s a sense of everything coming full circle. I know my father is always with me, blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do. That thought gives me a lot of strength and comfort… Honestly, the biggest challenge was stepping into an entirely new world at this stage of life. There’s a certain vulnerability in starting fresh, but also a lot of excitement at the same time,” Riddhima said.

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{{^usCountry}} Riddhima revealed that while shooting for the wedding comedy, she left her daughter alone at their New Delhi home for the first time since Rishi’s cancer treatment in New York in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riddhima revealed that while shooting for the wedding comedy, she left her daughter alone at their New Delhi home for the first time since Rishi’s cancer treatment in New York in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film also brings a special on-screen moment for Riddhima, who shares screen space with her mother Neetu and daughter Samara in the song Senti. While Samara is comfortable around the paparazzi, Riddhima remains uncertain about whether this debut, hers or her daughter’s appearance, will translate into a full-time acting career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also brings a special on-screen moment for Riddhima, who shares screen space with her mother Neetu and daughter Samara in the song Senti. While Samara is comfortable around the paparazzi, Riddhima remains uncertain about whether this debut, hers or her daughter’s appearance, will translate into a full-time acting career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about her daughter, she said, “It’s a small but very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her daughter, she said, “It’s a small but very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Riddhima first faced the camera when she was roped in by producer Karan Johar for his popular reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2024. Riddhima admitted that being in front of the camera for the show made her comfortable and gave her a sense of ease and familiarity, which definitely made the transition smoother. More about Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riddhima first faced the camera when she was roped in by producer Karan Johar for his popular reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2024. Riddhima admitted that being in front of the camera for the show made her comfortable and gave her a sense of ease and familiarity, which definitely made the transition smoother. More about Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, and Teju Kolhapuri in key roles.

The trailer showed Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage, soon finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia Khateeb, intelligent, beautiful, and well-suited to a joint family. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates a major hurdle, as Sadia’s family is given an ultimatum: stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil. The film's trailer has set expectations, and it is now scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.

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