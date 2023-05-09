Ridhi Dogra says she fell in love with Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan when she was 10

Ridhi Dogra has said that she first fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan when she watched him in the 1993 film Darr. She added that she was a ten-year-old at the time. Ridhi will be seen alongside Shah Rukh in Atlee's upcoming action film Jawan. (Also read: Ridhi Dogra reacts for being trolled after Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty breakup)

Ridhi Dogra recalls the first time she fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was earlier set for a June 2 release in theatres but the produced recently announced a delay in the release date. The reason for the postponement of the film is still not known. The film will now hit theatres on September 7.

Sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh, Ridhi told News 18, “I had a life before I shot with Shah Rukh and a life after I shot with him. I cannot tell you about the day I shot with him and how I felt about it! I don’t think I had spoken to him even one percent of the things that I spoke about him in my life.” She also said that she wrote several notes on her phone while waiting for in her makeup room on Jawan sets as she went through many emotions - “happiness, exhaustion, crying and nostalgia”.

She added, “I was ten years of age when Shah Rukh Khan, the phenomenon, came about. I remember being blown away him. The first time I fell in love with him was during Darr. I think I was in the fifth grade at that time." She also said that SRK's witty interviews made her further fall for him.

Most recently seen as a cop in Anshuman Jha and Milind Soman-starrer Lakadbaggha, Ridhi is well known for popular TV shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Woh Apna Sa and Savitri. She also featured in the VOOT thriller web series Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side. She essayed one of the lead role in The Married Woman and was also seen in TVF Pitchers.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Ridhi, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. Shah Rukh is likely to feature in a double role in the film that also marks the Bollywood debut of music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.