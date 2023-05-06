Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film takes up Jawan's old slot, Fukrey 3 pushed due to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film takes up Jawan's old slot, Fukrey 3 pushed due to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's film

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Following a change in Jawan's release date, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's next and Fukrey 3 have got new release dates now.

The movie calendar of the year 2023 underwent quite some reshuffling on Saturday as Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan was postponed from June to September. The June 2 slot, earlier reserved for Jawan, has now been taken up by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's yet-untitled film. Since Jawan will now release on September 7 and could clash with Fukrey 3, the Richa Chadha-comedy film has been pushed to November. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says AbRam feels he looks like a Mummy in Jawan, jokes ‘too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles’

Stills from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film and Fukrey 3.
Stills from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film and Fukrey 3.

The title of Vicky and Sara's film will be announced on the occasion of Vicky's birthday on May 16. Soon after Shah Rukh confirmed the new release date for Jawan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new release date for Vicky and Richa's respective films. Sharing a new still of Vicky and Sara from their next, Taran tweeted Saturday evening, “VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar.”

Sharing an update on Fukrey 3, he wrote in another tweet, “‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar.”

Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani but will not have Ali Fazal among the original star cast. The posters for the film have confirmed the return of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi.

The release dates of the two films were changed following a delay in Jawan's release. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others. It is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh also did an Ask Me Anything on Saturday during which he tweeted, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fukrey vicky kaushal sara ali khan jawan + 2 more
fukrey vicky kaushal sara ali khan jawan + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out