Rio Kapadia, best known for Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai, dies at 66

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia has died at the age of 66. The actor who is known for his work in Chak De India, Dil Chahta Hai and Mardaani died on September. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik to India Today. He is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, kids Aman and Veer. (Also read: Guneet Monga on initial struggle to get The Lunchbox released: 'Didn’t have money to book Irrfan Khan's room at Cannes') Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia had died.

More details

The creamation ceremony of actor Rio Kapadia will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The cause of Rio's death is yet to be revealed. Many are seen paying tribute to Rio through social media.

Apart from films, the late actor was also seen in the television show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. He played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat. He was last seen in one of the episodes of the Prime Video series Made in Heaven Season 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail