News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rio Kapadia, best known for Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai, dies at 66

Rio Kapadia, best known for Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai, dies at 66

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 14, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Bollywood and television actor Rio Kapadia has died at the age of 66.

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia has died at the age of 66. The actor who is known for his work in Chak De India, Dil Chahta Hai and Mardaani died on September. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik to India Today. He is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, kids Aman and Veer. (Also read: Guneet Monga on initial struggle to get The Lunchbox released: 'Didn’t have money to book Irrfan Khan's room at Cannes')

Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia had died.
Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia had died.

More details

The creamation ceremony of actor Rio Kapadia will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The cause of Rio's death is yet to be revealed. Many are seen paying tribute to Rio through social media.

Apart from films, the late actor was also seen in the television show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. He played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat. He was last seen in one of the episodes of the Prime Video series Made in Heaven Season 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out