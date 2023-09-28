Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nana Patekar recalls close friend Rishi Kapoor once told him 'you are an okay actor but amazing chef'

Nana Patekar recalls close friend Rishi Kapoor once told him ‘you are an okay actor but amazing chef’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 28, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Nana Patekar recalls his friendship with late Rishi Kapoor. He also says Danny Denzongpa and Anil Kapoor are his good friends in the film industry.

Nana Patekar has recalled how Rishi Kapoor once told him that he'd open a restaurant for him, adding that he is an ‘okay actor’. Nana recalled his friendship with the late actor in a new interview with Prabhat Khabar. (Also read: Nana Patekar says he has no issues with Shah Rukh Khan)

When Nana served Rishi Keema and roti

Nana Patekar and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Hum Dono.

Asked about his friends in the industry, Nana said that Rishi Kapor, Danny Denzongpa and Anil Kapoor have been his good friends. He said, "Rishi was a very good man, he'd often visit my house. Once, he came home with a bottle of alcohol and told me 'I am sure you do not have alcohol at home'. That day, I had prepared keema and roti and Neetu Kapoor did not accompany him."

When Nana threatened Neetu Kapoor to never visit her home

He added, "So, I called her and threatened to never visit her house. She came home soon and we had dinner together. He told me 'You are an okay actor, but an amazing chef. I will open a restaurant for you.' He was a wonderful person. I did not meet him too frequently, but he was a very good friend. I miss him now." Nana and Rishi have worked together in the film Hum Dono.

Nana Patekar needs a bound script

During his interview with the Hindi daily, he also confirmed that he will not be part of Welcome 3, adding that he only does work that he likes. He was also asked if his priorities have changed with respect to choosing films and he replied in the negative. He said he still needs a bound script and does not like working on projects where the script keeps changing. He added that he works for eight hours a day and no more.

Nana Patekar's recent film

Most recently seen in, Nana Patekar is now seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. He essays the role of former ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava. About his role in the film, Nana earlier told ANI that the movie is about the Covaxin vaccine and "what we went through while making this vaccine. During Covid-19, we all were scared and sab kuch andhere mein teer marne jaisa tha (Everything was like shooting in the dark).”

Topics
actor neetu kapoor rishi kapoor nana patekar
