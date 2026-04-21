Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son Rahyl makes acting debut with Raja Shivaji. Watch

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. Directed by Riteish himself, the film features Genelia Deshmukh in a leading role and marks a special family milestone, as their 10-year-old son Rahyl is set to make his acting debut with the project.

Rahyl makes his acting debut in Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh's 10-year-old son Rahyl Deshmukh makes acting debut in Raja Shivaji.

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On Monday, the makers of Raja Shivaji unveiled the trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai. The trailer opens with a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj speaking about swaraj, offering a glimpse into the early life of the iconic warrior king. The young boy portraying him is none other than Rahyl Deshmukh.

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{{^usCountry}} In the film, Riteish essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia plays his wife, Saibai. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the warrior king’s battles against the Mughals in his quest to establish swaraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the film, Riteish essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia plays his wife, Saibai. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the warrior king’s battles against the Mughals in his quest to establish swaraj. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Riteish grew emotional at the trailer launch while expressing gratitude to his team and close friends for their support during the making of the film. He said, “I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother.” Genelia, who also serves as a producer on the film, was seen getting emotional during the event. About Rahyl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish grew emotional at the trailer launch while expressing gratitude to his team and close friends for their support during the making of the film. He said, “I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother.” Genelia, who also serves as a producer on the film, was seen getting emotional during the event. About Rahyl {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born in 2016, Rahyl is Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s younger son; their elder son, Riaan, was born in 2014. The two brothers have often been praised for their polite demeanour and respectful behaviour, frequently seen greeting paparazzi with folded hands. Genelia and Riteish also often share candid moments from their vacations with kids on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 2016, Rahyl is Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s younger son; their elder son, Riaan, was born in 2014. The two brothers have often been praised for their polite demeanour and respectful behaviour, frequently seen greeting paparazzi with folded hands. Genelia and Riteish also often share candid moments from their vacations with kids on social media {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, during the launch of his show Yaaron Ki Baraat in 2016, Riteish had spoken about parenting, saying, “It’s totally up to them what they want to become in their lives. It’s their choice. As parents, we should not decide what our children should become. I want my kids to decide their future.”

About Raja Shivaji

Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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