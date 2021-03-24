Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh debuts new look, drops hint about new film. See pic here
Riteish Deshmukh debuts new look, drops hint about new film. See pic here

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a post by hairstylist Aalim Hakim and thanked him for the new look. See the picture here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Actor Riteish Deshmukh gave a glimpse of his new hairstyle, which is a part of his look for a new film.(Instagram/riteishd)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday revealed to his fans his new look and also dropped a hint about his new film. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Riteish shared a post by hairstylist Aalim Hakim and thanked him for the new look.

The photo featured Riteish and Aalim and has been clicked by photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Sharing the post, Riteish tweeted, "New look, New Film ...... let’s roll!!! Thank you Aalim Hakim -brother man - you are Gold !!!" Earlier, Aalim had tweeted, "For the man with a Golden Heart". The actor, however, didn't divulge any details about the film that he referred to in his tweet.

Last week, Riteish's wife Genelia D'Souza shared a fun viral video on Twitter, which seemed to show her getting jealous when he greeted Preity Zinta with a hug and a kiss on her hands. Riteish and Genelia are counted among the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

The tongue-in-cheek caption read, "Wanna know what happened back home?" In the video, Riteish greeted Preity at the IIFA Awards in September 2019. As Riteish exchanged pleasantries with Preity by kissing her hands, a not-so-happy Genelia was seen standing behind her, faking a smile and then making a straight face while seeing them together.

The viral video had an added portion featuring the couple. Riteish was seen facing a tough time at home as an angry Genelia asked him ‘kya kiya, kya kiya, kya kiya (What did you do)?’ A scared Riteish made a gesture with folded hands and told her ‘tera naam liya, tujhe yaad kiya (I took your name, remembered you)’ as the song played in the background.

Preity also shared the video on Instagram and wrote in her caption, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both."

The couple regularly shares funny videos on social media. They have been together for over a decade-and-a-half and married for nine years. They are blessed with two sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

