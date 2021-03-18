Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch
- Genelia D'Souza has shared a video of husband Riteish Deshmukh making her ponytail as she couldn't do her own hair due to an injured hand.
Riteish Deshmukh has been the most caring husband for wife Genelia D'Souza who injured her hand during a skating session. Genelia has shared a video of how Riteish made her hair as she sat with her arm in a bandage.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Genelia wrote, "I need somebody who can love me at worst - @riteishd." The video shows Genelia sitting with her bandaged arm and swaying to a song, with Riteish standing behind her and making her ponytail. After tying her hair with a rubber band, he goes on to give her a hug.
The sweet video garnered more than 6.7 lakh likes in less than a day. Praising himself, Riteish commented on the post, "This guy is simply aweesomeeeeee." Producer and Genelia's sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh commented, "So sweet." A fan reacted, "U both r a perfect example of couple goals." Another called them, "Cutest couple ever."
Genelia had injured her arm when she suffered a fall while learning skating. Sharing more about how it happened, she wrote on Instagram, "My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it... Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? 'sometimes you got to fall before you fly' I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women."
They married in 2012 and have two boys together - Riaan and Rahyl. On February 3, they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. Sharing a post, she had written: “Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002."
