Riteish Deshmukh reacts after Twitter user accuses him of being biased against Hindu festivals

Actor Riteish Deshmukh reacted to a Twitter user who was offended by his tweet about festive sweets and weight loss. On Thursday, Riteish shared a post featuring the prices of popular Indian sweets along with the cost it would take to lose festival weight.

The post mentioned the rates of sweets such as laddu, jalebi, kaju barfi and chocolate. It also included the hefty price one would have to pay to lose the weight and added, ‘choose wisely.’ Riteish shared the tweet with the caption, “I thought I should warn you !!!!”

I thought I should warn you !!!! pic.twitter.com/ptbJtYHAvC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

A user retweeted the post and asked Riteish in Hindi: “You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals only? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho! (Cat's gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year, or Christmas!)”

Responding to the tweet, Riteish said, “Sorry sir - Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I'm vegan. I don't eat curd.)”

Sorry sir - मैं Vegan हूँ । दही नहीं खाता। https://t.co/v3wPJiea30 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

Although Riteish doesn't interact with Twitter users targeting his posts often, he and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh had recently addressed a number of mean comments about them, shared by trolls online. One such comment, which was read out to them by Arbaaz Khan on his show Pinch season 2, called Genelia a ‘vulgar aunty’ whose ‘overacting’ would embarrass even children.

“Besharam (shameless), cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn’t suit your age and face especially when you’re married and got two kids dadi amma (grandmother). Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They’ll be like, ‘Even we don’t act anything like this,’” the comment read.

Genelia, who was clearly shocked by the statement, said, “I don’t think he is having a good day at home. I think he is very frustrated, bechara. I mean, I don’t know. I hope you’re well, bhaisaab. I hope you’re really okay at home.”

Also read: KBC 13: Genelia D’Souza moved to tears, Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional too. Here’s why

Riteish is currently seen as the host of Flipkart Ladies vs Gentlemen season 2. The actor also recently started shooting for his upcoming film Visfot.