Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Harshad Chopda sacrificing finale spot for Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, which saw Harshad Chopda sacrificing his grand finale spot to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination, left the internet divided. While many lauded Harshad for his selfless act, others blamed Shivangi for allegedly guilt-tripping the TV star into taking the step. Now, the show's host, Riteish Deshmukh, has weighed in on the ongoing debate.

Riteish Deshmukh on Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi debate

Riteish Deshmukh spoke on Harshad Chopda elimination.

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Deshmukh told Variety India, “I guess, when you care for someone as a friend, then you support them. It is not a one-way thing on the show. Even Shreya and Shilpa look out for each other. You make partners in the game to figure out how to play. It is difficult, as at times you want to play together and at times, you need to play for yourself. These are calls you need to take. Eventually, there will be only one winner. I believe Harshad has played for himself too, and also looked out for Shivangi. Both of them also played as individuals. Sometimes, they take a stand for each other, which is wonderful to see.”

Riteish Deshmukh on being unbiased

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{{^usCountry}} Riteish also spoke about being an unbiased host on the show and refused to name any one contestant as his favourite. He said, “I have enjoyed everyone's journey. Everyone has had their own ups and downs, had great two-three weeks, followed by quieter one or two weeks. But I think towards the finale, almost all rose to the occasion. They gave their best and it has been wonderful. I like all of them. I like Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, everyone. I miss having Sunita Ji (Sunita Ahuja) in the show.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish also spoke about being an unbiased host on the show and refused to name any one contestant as his favourite. He said, “I have enjoyed everyone's journey. Everyone has had their own ups and downs, had great two-three weeks, followed by quieter one or two weeks. But I think towards the finale, almost all rose to the occasion. They gave their best and it has been wonderful. I like all of them. I like Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, everyone. I miss having Sunita Ji (Sunita Ahuja) in the show.” {{/usCountry}}

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In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Riteish had admitted that he does not treat all the contestants the same way, as their journeys and personalities are different. “A lot of players think they are done and do not want to do it again, so it is also about how you prep them up and motivate… so it is not just about yelling at them as a judge. Yes, there are certain things that need to be told, and one strictly adheres to that, but primarily one has to understand the contestant, and each one of them is different. I cannot deal with everyone the same way. So Farah and me and do our best to do that,” he said.

Lock Upp 2 twist

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Harshad Chopda won the task and was declared the first finalist on the show. However, after Shreya Kalra used her advantage to eliminate Shivangi Joshi, he chose to sacrifice his finalist spot to save her from eviction. As a result, Harshad was eliminated from the show, while Shivangi secured a place in the race for the Lock Upp Season 2 trophy.