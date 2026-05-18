RJ Mahvash defends Samay Raina, says she'll be a part of India's Got Latent season 2: ‘Humans make mistakes’

Comedian Samay Raina got embroiled in controversy in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash over his remarks about parents and sex on India’s Got Latent. Recently, Samay announced that he would soon be bringing back the show with a second season. Now, RJ Mahvash has revealed that she will also be a part of India’s Got Latent season 2.

RJ Mahvash confirms being part of India's Got Latent season 2

RJ Mahvash reveals Samay Raina invited her to India's Got Latent season 2.

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In a podcast with Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash shared that Samay personally invited her to appear on the upcoming season of the comedy talent show. She said, “When we were shooting for a show, Samay asked me if I would attend the next season of his comedy talent show. And I told him I would definitely come for the show. I was watching it from the third spectacle. I had spoken to Ranveer (Allahbadia).”

Mahvash further defended Samay, Ranveer and Ashish Chanchlani, saying that despite the controversy, she continues to support them. “I didn't know them on a personal level. For me, Ranveer, Ashish and all of them were big people. So I called them for the trailer launch, and they all showed up. And so for me, that is real friendship. However wrong they will be, I will still support them. I agree that they were wrong, but humans do make mistakes. So let's not roast them further. Since I know them as humans and they are great guys. They never cross their line and disrespect others,” she added.

About the India’s Got Latent controversy

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{{^usCountry}} In February, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent as panel guests. During the show, Ranveer asked one of the contestants a question related to parents and sex, which triggered massive outrage online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish following the backlash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent as panel guests. During the show, Ranveer asked one of the contestants a question related to parents and sex, which triggered massive outrage online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish following the backlash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. Later, in April this year, Samay returned with his comedy special, where he opened up about suffering from anxiety because of the controversy. He also announced that a new season of India’s Got Latent would be launching soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube. Later, in April this year, Samay returned with his comedy special, where he opened up about suffering from anxiety because of the controversy. He also announced that a new season of India’s Got Latent would be launching soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, Ranveer and Samay reunited publicly for the first time after the controversy on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode aired on Netflix on the occasion of World Laughter Day and also featured comedian Sunil Pal, who had earlier called Samay and Ranveer “terrorists” following the controversy. About RJ Mahvash’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Ranveer and Samay reunited publicly for the first time after the controversy on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode aired on Netflix on the occasion of World Laughter Day and also featured comedian Sunil Pal, who had earlier called Samay and Ranveer “terrorists” following the controversy. About RJ Mahvash’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Mahvash is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming show, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the series also stars Kumud Mishra and Anshumaan Pushkar in key roles. The show is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 from May 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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