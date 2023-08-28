Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection: Crosses 150 cr in India, next to Pathaan overseas this year

Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has completed a month since its release in cinemas on July 28. It has maintained its stronghold at the box office since, and has slowly and surely managed to hit ₹150 crore in India and $19.2 million overseas. (Also Read: Anjali Anand aka Golu from RARKPK: Even audiences won’t be very happy with a heroine if she looks like me)

Rocky Aur Rani at the box office

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A film trade analyst took to Twitter on Monday and posted the latest figures of the film. “Despite several new releases, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has reached ₹ 150 Crs NBOC in India.. It's performing outstanding in Overseas.. Has grossed a huge $19.2 Million.. Jus next to #Pathaan in 2023.. Total is around ₹ 340 Crs gross WW..,” wrote Ramesh Bala.

Competition at the box office

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since its release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has faced stiff competition from three major releases. Firstly, Sunny Deol's action film Gadar 2, that's crossed ₹450 crore at the domestic box office within 17 days of its release on August 11. Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has crossed ₹135 crore domestically within the same time period. Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 released this past Friday and the comedy has also garnered ₹40 crore over the opening weekend.

The next two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, are holidays in parts of India because of Onam and Raksha Bandhan respectively. This could further give another push to the domestic box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Next to Pathaan overseas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has been doing exceptionally well at the overseas box office as well. Within a month since release, it has earned $19.2 million at the overseas box office. This year, its overseas collection is next only to that of Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller Pathaan, that earned a staggering $50 million. The total box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani thus stands at ₹340 crore globally.

Directed and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON