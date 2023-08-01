Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 4 collection: Karan Johar film sees Monday dip but enters 50 crore club

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar, earned well at the domestic box office over the weekend. However, the film's earnings witnessed a considerable dip on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film entered the ₹50 crore club within four days of its release. (Also Read | Karan Johar says Tota's character in Rocky Aur Rani was borrowed from his childhood)

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years of his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan feature in lead roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It hit theatres on Friday. Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have cameo appearances in the film.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's earnings

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹7.50 crore nett in India on its fourth day of release, as per early estimates. The film minted ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release, ₹16.05 crore on day two, and ₹18.75 crore on day three. The total collection of the film, so far, stands at ₹53.40 crore.

Alia Bhatt's thank you note

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to express her gratitude to those who showered the film with love. She shared an adorable picture with Ranveer and Karan. Alia captioned it, "Love hain toh sab hain (There is everything if there is love)!!! From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani (story) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Writer Ishita Moitra on Rocky Aur Rani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani writer Ishita Moitra recently spoke about the film. The family entertainer follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. "It is about celebrating your differences, it's a shout-out to inclusivity. There are many reasons why we hate someone or judge others, but it's about rising above those differences, accepting each other, and living with love. We were playing with the same stereotypes," she told news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In the film, no one is perfect. Like, this (culture) is a stereotype but when you invert it, you dig deep, you fall in love with the differences... Eventually, they stand for each other, they rise above those (things). Everybody understands there's no perfect community, perfect person or perfect love. You have to first make the stereotypes to break them," she also added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON