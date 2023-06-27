Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first song Tum Kya Mile to release tomorrow. Watch teaser

Tum Kya Mile, the love ballad that was set against the teaser of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be unveiled on Wednesday. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch)

Dharma Productions announces song release

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Tum Kya Mile

Dharma Prodcutions, Karan Johar's banner, announced on social media that the first song from its romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tum Kya Mile, will be released on Wednesday, June 28. It mentioned the quartet of Karan Johar, Arijit Singh, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya as ‘the dream team.’

The ‘dream team’

Karan, Amitabh, Pritam and Arijit previously created another love ballad, the title track of the filmmaker's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The popular album also had the much-loved Channa Mereya. Both the songs were filmed on the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, who played a singer with an unrequited love story.

Kesariya-like popularity

Tum Kya Mile has become an earworm, especially on Instagram Reels, since its fleeting glimpse in the teaser of the film. This trajectory is similar to ‘Kesariya,’ another love ballad from last year that was composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh and sung by Arijit. The song from Ayan Mukerji's supernatural film Brahmastra was first dropped when its lead actors Ranbir and Alia announced their wedding in real life. The truncated version of song became an instant hit, especially on Instagram Reels. Brahmastra was also bankrolled by Karan's Dharma Productions.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks Karan's return to direction seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The screenplay is co-written by Sumit Roy and Shashank Khaitan, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The trailer is expected to be out next month and the film is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.

