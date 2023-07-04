Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's chemistry wows in drama about opposite families

The trailer for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out. It is full of romance, drama and lots of beautiful locations, not to mention Alia Bhatt's striking outfits. On Tuesday, the filmmaker and the cast dropped the trailer. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28, 2023. The film marks Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The more than three-minute trailer for the Karan Johar film opened with Alia and Ranveer fighting each other in the middle of a road after getting off their individual cars. He asks her, "Tu pagal ho gayi hai kya (have you gone mad)?" She yells at him "Chup kar (keep quiet)." Alia tells him why does he not let anyone else speak, all while covering his mouth with her hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are then introduced to Alia and Ranveer's first meeting, where he tells her she is 'fully checking him out'. He was almost bare-chested in a colourful shirt and sported his character's signature diamond studs. She apologies for 'objectifying him'. Alia is in a saree, one of the many she showcased in the trailer.

Next, the two romance in picturesque locations, wearing their designer best. There's a rain dance, where Alia is in a blue saree, there are arguments – Ranveer's Rocky accuses Alia's Rani of thinking he is 'a duffer' – and some more abs-flaunting and Alia 'checking out' Ranveer. There are also some discussions about where West Bengal is. Ranveer said, "West mein (In the west), but obvious."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just as they discuss marriage, their 'very different' families make an entry. Then comes the big reveal – Alia and Ranveer plan to live with each other's families for three months to see how their relationship could survive or not. And indeed their families could not be more different – one discusses politics over tea, the other prays together.

Reactions to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

As soon as the makers dropped the trailer, many commented on the YouTube video. One wrote, "Cannot wait for this one." A comment also read, “Loving the chemistry. What a film this will be.” A fan also said, “Looks fun…”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The first posters were unveiled on May 25 on the occasion of Karan Johar’s birthday. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites not only with Alia, who made her acting debut as a lead in Student of the Year (2012), but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON