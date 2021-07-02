Rohit Roy’s debut short film makes it to an international film festival: I strongly believe this format is the future

Actor Rohit Roy is excited that his debut short film, Broken Frames, has been selected by an international film festival. It was during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 when Roy shot for the film, in Kolkata.

He gushes as he narrates, “It is one of those cities which is so unique, it’s the hero of the film. The director, Ram Kamal Mukherjee... I have known him for the longest time. He is not only a friend, but known in the literary circle as a writer. He wrote a book of stories and made films based on them.”

Roy admits that he didn’t expect the film to travel festivals. “Sometimes things happen when you are least expecting. It’s a happy occasion. Yes, we knew it will go to festivals, but not so early on. It is our second festival,” beams the actor.

That being said, the big surprise is when Roy reveals that he didn’t even believe in the format until now. It’s the way audience consume entertainment today that changed his mind.

“India is not a real consumer of short films and short formats. We are just about starting in that direction. It is the first few months, also one doesn’t really plan abhi kya karna hai, tabhi kya karna hai. I am just happy to go with the flow,” he says.

The 52-year-old, who has been a part of several popular TV shows and films over the years, strongly believe that this format is for the future.

“Now more so, given the fact that people are consuming most content on their phones, on the go. This is the future, and I am glad to have started,” adds the actor, who is currently shooting for a Vikram Bhatt-directed show, and coming together with his brother, Ronit Bose Roy, for the first time for an OTT show.