Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
For Rohit Saraf, 2020 film Ludo was “always special” given it was an Anurag Basu directorial and the story was “fabulous”, but what’s more amazing for the actor has been the response the film has got. “It has been far more amazing than I ever imagined,” he says.
“I recently stepped out to watch one of Akarsh Khurana’s plays and some people came up to me and said ‘We liked the way you played Rahul [in Ludo], we loved your honesty’. You look for such motivating assurances that makes you confident about your craft,” he says.
Like many film, Ludo too took the direct-to-OTT route. “In such times, the web made more sense as the film released in 190 countries to a massive audience across the globe. The 70 mm charm is undeniable, but people are enjoying OTT. It’s about content reaching the audience,” adds Saraf, who garnered praise for another web project, Mismatched.
Quoting actor Rasika Dugal that with OTT no good actor is going to be jobless, he explains, “While there are films that are made for theatres, there are only so many projects that would get a chance to release on the big screen. And now, OTT is that other platform to showcase your work, create more content. It’s definitely a blessing.”
Having spent eight years in showbiz and done TV, film and web, the 24-year-old looks forward to strike a balance between a meaty character and screen time.
Asked if it has been a difficult journey in films given he’s a rank outsider, Saraf says, “I don’t want to disregard any of the struggles others faced, but mine were different. I also gave auditions that never materialised not necessarily because I’m an outsider, but things didn’t work out at many levels.”
However, he agrees that rejections are tough to deal with. “You’ve to be thick-skinned. This is going to happen at every step. I’m also grateful for all the rejections because every time I’ve lost out on a project, something bigger happened,” he ends.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline
- Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself
- Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox