Rohman Shawl on marriage plans: 'Sushmita Sen, her daughters and I are family already. Sometimes I am like their father'

Model Rohman Shawl says that he, his girlfriend Sushmita Sen, and her two daughters--Renee and Alisah--already feel like a family unit. Rohman also assures when asked about his marriage plans that fans will be told about it whenever it happens.

Rohman and Sushmita have been dating for a few years and he is very close to her daughters too. They attend family functions together and Rohman also takes on the father's role during important moments in the girls' lives.

Speaking to The Times of India about his marriage plans with Sushmita, he said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later),” he said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'

Rohman also said that dating Sushmita has changed his perception of fame. While he is currently enjoying being a model, he doesn't wish to be famous. "Everything in my life changed after that (meeting Sushmita). As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work. On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore,” he said.

Sushmita was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. Rohman was also seen recently with Erica Fernandez in Papon's music video. Sushmita's daughter Renee made her acting debut recently with short film Suttabaazi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

sushmita sen rohman shawl Topics