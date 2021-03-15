RRR: Alia Bhatt stuns as a demure Sita in the first look from movie. See pic

Alia Bhatt marked her birthday by sharing the first look of her upcoming movie RRR. The actor plays Sita in the movie. In the first look, Alia sits with lamps all around her ande a basket of flowers is placed in front of her. Alia sports a beautiful green saree with a red blouse while her hair is tied up into a loose braid. She sports a maang tikka and jhumkas in the picture.

Alia shared the picture with the caption, "Sita" adding a black heart emoji and the hashtag RRR. The movie marks Alia's first venture with SS Rajamouli and she stars alongside NTR Jr and Ram Charan. The period drama sees the actor play a supporting role.

On Sunday, Alia had teased the look by sharing the silhouette of her character seated in front of a statue of Lord Ram. Alia joined the sets of the movie earlier this year. The official handle of the movie shared a picture of Alia and her director sharing a hearty laugh while the caption read, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR."

Alia spent the weekend attending her best friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently. Pictures and videos of the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies saw Alia turn into a bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana. She was seen dancing to the tunes of Genda Phool and Jalebi Baby.

Last week, fans were concerned for the actor after her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. Alia issued a statement clarifying that she tested negative for Covid-19. "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!" she said, via her Instagram Stories.

