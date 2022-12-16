Saba Ali Khan wants to learn yoga poses from sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor to get fit, shares pic with her

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture with actor, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. Both of them were all smiles as they posed at Taimur Ali Khan's pre-birthday party. Saba expressed her wish to learn yoga poses from Kareena to get fit. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is joined by Jehangir Ali Khan during her yoga session, fans find it 'adorable'. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba posted a happy picture with Kareena Kapoor. Kareena wore a white sleeveless top with black pants. She put her sunglasses on her head. Saba wore a floral dress with a white wrist watch. Both of them were all smiles and looked straight into the camera with Star Wars themed decorations in the backdrop.

Saba Ali Khan shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan from Taimur's pre birthday party via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, “What matter more…is not how we look..but what we FEEL! Love (red heart emoji) our tradition of pic (camera emoji). Just 2 of us! I have had better ones. But it is the moments that matter to ME! P.S. I need to learn yoga poses to get fit…selfies another time (grinning face emoji).” Kareena re-shared the picture on her social media handle.

Saba also shared a picture featuring Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena held Jeh in her arm and smiled while posing for the camera.

Sharmila Tagore got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and chose acting, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal. Saif has two children with Kareena-Taimur and Jehangir. He has two other children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is an actor by profession while Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his debut as an assistant director soon. Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple is blessed with one daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba often shares pictures of her nephews and nieces on Instagram.

Recently, the entire family celebrated Sharmila's 78th birthday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kareena, Saba, Soha posted pictures and videos from Sharmila's birthday celebrations on social media handles.

