Saba Azad on getting hate, being scrutinised for dating Hrithik Roshan: 'Hatred is palpable, you feel like s***'

Saba Azad, who was seen in the lead role in the new series Who’s Your Gynac, is dating actor Hrithik Roshan. In a new interview with IndiaToday.in, the singer-actor talked about today's 'scary' paparazzi culture. She also opened up about getting hate on social media because of her personal life, and said that the hatred made her 'feel like s***'. Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad step out for dinner in Mumbai with his sons

On making peace with paparazzi culture

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan attended Madhu Mantena's reception in Mumbai together. (File Photo)

Saba Azad told the portal, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people’s lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job.”

Saba on getting hate from people

Recently there were rumours that Saba and Hrithik were tying the knot. Last year, a false report had claimed the two had plans to move in together.

About the hate she received post her relationship with Hrithik became public, Saba said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Saba and Hrithik's relationship

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan and his cousins in Europe.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and became parents a few years later. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons.

