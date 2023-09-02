Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad step out for dinner in Mumbai with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Watch

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out for dinner on Friday night. They were accompanied by his sons--Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, all of them were seen getting out of their car at Mumbai's Hakkasan restaurant. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad ‘winter girl’ as he shares picture from their Argentina vacation) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad outside a Mumbai restaurant (L), his sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Hrithik, Saba, Hrehaan and Hridaan go for dinner

For the outing, Hrithik wore a white T-shirt, khaki pants and white shoes. Saba Azad was seen in a blue dress and sneakers. Hrehaan opted for a black T-shirt and charcoal pants while Hridaan wore a white T-shirt and grey trousers. Both of them wore white shoes. All of them walked together as they headed inside.

While exiting the restaurant, Hrithik and Saba held hands. They were seen getting inside the car without Hrehaan and Hridaan. Before stepping inside, Hrithik mouthed 'bye' to the paparazzi.

Hrithik and Saba enjoyed a movie a few days ago

Earlier this week, Hrithik and Saba were spotted on a movie date night in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couple exiting a theatre surfaced on social media. In the pictures, Hrithik was seen in a black jacket over a matching black T-shirt. He accessorized his look with a black cap and black spectacles. Saba opted for a white T-shirt paired with a long orange jacket. She was seen in a no-makeup look.

Saba and Hrithik recently went to Argentina

Recently the duo jetted off to Argentina for a short vacation. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a photo, clicked by Hrithik. In the selfie, the duo posed next to each other as they smiled. Both of them were seen in warm clothes. Saba captioned the post, "Que Bueno Buenos Aires (How good Buenos Aires ) (snowflake and black heart emojis)."

About Saba and Hrithik's relationship

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Saba and Hrithik's upcoming projects

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller War 2 alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Talking about Saba, she will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.

