Saif Ali Khan and sister Saba are wrapped in Sharmila Tagore's arms in this unseen throwback pic

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has opened her box of memories yet again. This time around, she has shared a sweet family picture featuring Saif and her with their parents. In the picture, Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are cuddling Saif and Saba. Saif sported a mischievous smile while focusing on the camera whereas Saba was distracted.

Saba shared the picture with the caption, "Siblings.. Father daughter moment ..look. Brother ...you're my big brother. Super proud of you bro. Love u. #saturday #saturdaymood #siblings #familylove #united #strong #bonds #saifalikhanpataudi #mansuralikhan #best."

Fans took to the comments section and showered the family with love. "Mashallah... beautiful family," a fan wrote. "Such a priceless moment," another fan commented. "The love that exists in this family is even evident in the photo," a third fan said.

On Saturday, Saba shared another picture featuring Saif. This time, the photo also included her sister Soha Ali Khan. Sharing the picture, Saba said that the siblings have each other's backs. "Aren't they lucky..to have a sister called Saba ...?!!" she added in the caption.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'

Earlier this week, Saba sent a message to Sharmila, as part of a recent live session with Ladies Study Group--a part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce, and praised her. "Ma, lots of love. Very proud of you of course. Loved your work loved all of your earlier works. Satyajit Ray films and photography and of course Chupke Chupke is my favourite Hindi film, as you know. I think comic relief is usually the best. All the weepy intense movies of yours I've loved but just too much Kleenex has been used. So I think I'll stick to the comic roles. But I think you're fabulous. You have kept a great home. You have been a wonderful mum, wife, sister. I think you're quite an all-rounder," she said.