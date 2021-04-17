IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'
Boney Kapoor shares a pic of late Sridevi posing with actor Vivekh.
Boney Kapoor shares a pic of late Sridevi posing with actor Vivekh.
bollywood

Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'

Paying his tribute to actor Vivekh on Twitter, Boney Kapoor shared a picture of the actor with Sridevi and revealed she was a 'big fan' of his work.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:20 PM IST

After Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their tributes to Vivekh, producer Boney Kapoor paid his respect to the late actor-comedian. The Tamil actor died on Saturday morning, a day after he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after a cardiac arrest. On Friday, Vivek underwent an emergency coronary angiogram and angioplasty after he was found to have a 100% blockage in his left coronary artery.

Boney took to Twitter and shared a rare picture of Sridevi and Vivekh. He also revealed that it was the late Sridevi who introduced Boney to the comedian's work. "My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rajnikanth remembered the actor and said, "Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His demise has caused me a lot of pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My deep condolences to his family. Let his soul rest in peace.”

Kamal called Vivekh a friend and said that he 'always worked for the betterment of the community as a disciple of Kalam, and guardian of the trees.' He noted that his death is a 'great loss to the Tamil community.'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered the actor. "Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We’ve lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir," he tweeted.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi addresses rumours of ill health after Tamil actor Vivekh's death: 'Extend my deepest condolences'

Vivekh began his acting career in 1987. He was introduced by director K Balachander. The actor went on to star in movies like Sivaji: The Boss, Anniyan and Bigil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sridevi vivekh boney kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Vivekh died on Saturday morning, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Vivekh died on Saturday morning, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest.
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Vivekh dies at 59, AR Rahman says 'your legacy will stay with us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh breathed his last early Saturday morning. He was admitted to a hospital on Friday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra is a big fan of Sridevi.
Priyanka Chopra is a big fan of Sridevi.
bollywood

Priyanka confesses her love for Sridevi and her 'giant, gorgeous eyes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has spoken about her admiration for late actor Sridevi. Priyanka said she loved how the actor changed her style often.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP