Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'
After Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their tributes to Vivekh, producer Boney Kapoor paid his respect to the late actor-comedian. The Tamil actor died on Saturday morning, a day after he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after a cardiac arrest. On Friday, Vivek underwent an emergency coronary angiogram and angioplasty after he was found to have a 100% blockage in his left coronary artery.
Boney took to Twitter and shared a rare picture of Sridevi and Vivekh. He also revealed that it was the late Sridevi who introduced Boney to the comedian's work. "My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek," he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Rajnikanth remembered the actor and said, "Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His demise has caused me a lot of pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My deep condolences to his family. Let his soul rest in peace.”
Kamal called Vivekh a friend and said that he 'always worked for the betterment of the community as a disciple of Kalam, and guardian of the trees.' He noted that his death is a 'great loss to the Tamil community.'
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered the actor. "Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We’ve lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir," he tweeted.
Vivekh began his acting career in 1987. He was introduced by director K Balachander. The actor went on to star in movies like Sivaji: The Boss, Anniyan and Bigil.