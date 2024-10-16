Saif Ali Khan insists on sitting between sons Taimur and Jeh on buggy in cute video from airport. Watch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have impressed their fans on social media with their viral posts with sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The couple is often praised for setting parenting goals by spending time with their kids. In a recent video, Saif and Kareena are seen opting for a buggy ride at the airport, where Saif is seen sitting in between Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘Taimur probably doesn’t even know all the drama' that erupted around his name) Saif Ali Khan was seen sitting in between Taimur and Jeh during a buggy ride at the airport.

Saif takes buggy ride with Taimur and Jeh

In the short clip from the airport, Kareena wearing a white shirt and black trousers and sunglasses sat behind the driver's seat. While Saif opted to sit in between his sons. Jeh was also seen wearing matching sunglasses like his mother. As the couple celebrates their anniversary on October 16, the family jetted off for a holiday on the occasion.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “The cutest.” Another user dropped a laughing emoji. While a user commented, “Laziness more than cute (laughing emoji).”

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's relationship

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The couple's second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh. They have an elder daughter Sara Ali Khan and a son Ibrahim Alia Khan from their marriage. Sara, made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath (2018), while Ibrahim is set to make his Hindi film debut with Dharma Productions' Sarzameen directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Saif recently made his Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer action-drama Devara: Part 1. He will be next seen in Robbie Grewal's heist action-thriller Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter, produced by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal character and is being currently shot in Budapest, Hungary (Europe).

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's crime-thriller The Buckingham Murders. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's action-thriller Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in titular role. The movie is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024.