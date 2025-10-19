Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor celebrate Dhanteras with Soha Ali Khan; Karisma Kapoor joins them in black and white outfit

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Dhanteras with his sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse inside the party. (L-R) Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Dhanteras together.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Dhanteras with Soha, Kunal

The first photo showed Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Soha and Kunal posing inside their home. They were joined by Amrita Arora. For the occasion, Kareena wore a blue and golden suit. Saif and Soha twinned in red ethnic outfits. In another photo, Saif and Soha posed for the camera.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates festival too

Soha was joined by Kareena and Amrita in another picture. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was also part of the get-together. She opted for a black and white outfit for the party. Soha's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was also seen posing with her mother sitting on the stairs in another photo.

Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned the post, "Last night had some solid gold energy (sparkles emoji) #happydhanteras!!" She added Gabbar's song Roshni Hi Roshni Hai as the background music. Reacting to the post, Amrita posted red heart emojis.

Soha often shares posts on Instagram, giving her fans and followers a peek inside her life. Recently, she posted photos from her birthday party. Soha shared a series of pictures featuring Kunal, her mother-veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and a few close friends. "Cake, calm, and a lot of love -- couldn't ask for more. #happybirthday #gratitude," Soha wrote in the caption.

About Kareena, Saif and Soha's upcoming projects

Soha was last seen in the horror-thriller Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. It released earlier this year. Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama thriller Daayra. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal directorial also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.