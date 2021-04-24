Saif Ali Khan once trolled daughter Sara Ali Khan for criticising Bollywood ‘after being here for three minutes’

Saif Ali Khan once poked fun at his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, for being critical of Bollywood ‘after being here for three minutes’. The two were sharing the couch on Koffee With Karan, which was shot before the release of her debut film, Kedarnath. The comments were a part of the bonus feature during an episode of the sixth season, titled Unseen Koffee Konfessions.

Host Karan Johar asked Saif and Sara about the pressure of looking a certain way, and how more and more people were opting for Botox and fillers. She admitted that the pressure exists, but said that one needs to accept that. “Somewhere down the line, you have to gather the inner strength to stand up to that pressure and be comfortable in your skin,” she said.

“If you're not comfortable and confident in who you are, then there will be 500 people willing to pull you down,” she further said, adding that everyone gets trolled for various reasons and ‘it really shouldn’t matter’.

Saif, who was quiet until this point, suddenly chimed in, “Brigitte Bardot,” remembering the name of the actor he was talking about as an example of ageing gracefully. Sara called him out for zoning out in the middle of their conversations and asked him what she was talking about.

Trolling his daughter, Saif said, “You were talking about people in this industry pulling you down after being here for three minutes.” He then further mocked her by saying, “The trials and tribulations…”

“But is it not true, father, that people do try to kind of make you feel insecure here, no matter what?” Sara asked, to which Saif agreed, “They do, some of them.” She then said, “They do, management, PR, hair, make-up, everyone! I am not wrong.”

Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and followed it up with Simmba. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 reboot, opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming release is Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.