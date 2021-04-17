Saif Ali Khan poses with sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'We have each other's back'

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has been sharing glimpses of her childhood with the family on Instagram. On Friday she shared a black and white picture with her siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan. She captioned the post, "Siblings # We have each others back.....Hmmmm.... Ok .. I Have their back! # Aren't they lucky..to have a sister called Saba ...?!! #familylove #siblings #thebest #sister #brother #moment #standtall #staystrong #positivevibes #saturday #saturdaymood #saturdayfun."

Several fans dropped heart emojis and commented. Saba also replied to a few. One of the fans wrote, "m also a #saba" to which Saba replied, "I noticed . it has a beautiful meaning... stay safe." Another wrote, "Are u the youngest?" and she replied, "Middle ... Soha youngest".

On Saturday, in a second post, she shared another old picture with Soha perched on their mother Sharmila Tagore's lap while Saba sat next to them. She captioned the post, "Siblings Forever....Beautiful journey... childhood memories. #saturday #saturdayvibes #siblings #sohaalikhan #mother #familylove." Her followers poured their love on the picture. One wrote, "MashaAllah..So nice to see these old pics...Awesome."

Saba has been sharing rare photos of her family members on her Instagram feed and has garnered a huge fan following. Sharmila, Saif, Kareena, Soha, Saif's kids--Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan feature regularly.

On her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday, she had shared a series of posts. The frame was shared by all the family members. The picture was taken in January 2011 during the winter season. She had captioned the post, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty reacts as paparazzi tell her to stop and pose at airport: 'Idhar toh rukna hi tha'

She expressed her love for Sharmila through a message in a recent interview. She said that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON