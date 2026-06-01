Saif Ali Khan reveals what could reunite him and wife Kareena Kapoor on screen and it has a Hollywood connection

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Tashan, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. However, it has been over a decade since they last shared the screen. In an interview with Variety India, Saif revealed the reason behind turning down joint scripts and what it would actually take to get them back together on set.

Saif Ali Khan on why he, and Kareena Kapoor haven't reunited on screen

Saif Ali Khan reveals only condition to reunite with wife Kareena Kapoor on screen.(Photos: Instagram)

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Saif revealed that comfort is the biggest hurdle when it comes to working together. He said, "I think discomfort and conflict lead to good chemistry. Comfort and ease, especially if I'm more worried about her comfort — that's not a good way to act. I've always felt it's very easy to offer something boring. There's nothing as boring as a nice off-screen couple coming on screen together."

Saif said a reunion with Kareena is still possible, but only if the casting feels fresh and unexpected. He cited one of their Tata Play commercials, where Kareena played a domestic help and he played a driver, as an example of the kind of unconventional dynamic that works.

Talking about the kind of project that could break their decade-long hiatus from working together, Saif hinted at Hollywood inspirations, particularly the Netflix Murder Mystery franchise starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. He said, "I keep thinking of that murder mystery which I saw Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler do. Husband and wife rekindling the excitement in their marriage through a murder mystery... that was kind of fun. So maybe there's something out there like that."

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's love story

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{{^usCountry}} Sparks flew between Saif and Kareena while shooting for Tashan in 2007-08, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Saif famously got Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm as a symbol of his commitment. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sparks flew between Saif and Kareena while shooting for Tashan in 2007-08, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Saif famously got Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm as a symbol of his commitment. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year. He also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, which stars Saiyami Kher and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year. He also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, which stars Saiyami Kher and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Daayra. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Filming has been completed, but the release date is yet to be announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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