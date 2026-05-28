Kunal Kohli recalls how Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan gave ‘worst kiss of Hindi cinema’, didn’t get along on Hum Tum set

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum, which released 22 years ago, remains one of the most iconic love stories of that era. But while audiences couldn’t get enough of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s chemistry in the film, the filmmaker recently revealed that the two simply had “zero camaraderie” during the shooting of the film. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in a still from Hum Tum.

‘Saif and Rani didn’t like each other’ Speaking to NDTV, Kunal Kohli also revealed how he pushed Rani and Saif to become friendlier with each other. He shared, "They were not particularly fond of each other off-screen. For the first half of the shoot it felt like team Rani and me, and Saif alone. Saif and I didn't like each other and Saif and Rani didn't like each other. Then Saif and I spoke throughout the Amsterdam schedule. I said, 'Listen, this film is very important. If it doesn't work, you will not be a solo hero. You'll only be doing second leads to Shah Rukh Khan like in Kal Ho Naa Ho. So let's make this work.'" The director admitted that after that warning to Saif, everyone eventually got along much better on the set.