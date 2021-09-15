Saif Ali Khan says he is scared of expensive weddings: ‘I have four children’. Watch

Saif Ali Khan will be joined by his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo shared online, he confessed that he is scared of ‘expensive’ weddings.

Host Kapil Sharma teased Yami about her low-key wedding with Aditya Dhar, which was attended by just 20 people. She said that her maternal grandmother advised her to follow pandemic protocol and keep the gathering small.

Recalling his wedding with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, Saif said that they wanted an intimate affair as well. “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he quipped.

Saif then joked about being scared of extravagant weddings. “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings),” he said. “Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared).”

Saif has sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena. He also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, has in the past jokingly called him ‘quadfather’, a play on the iconic Hollywood film The Godfather.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore reflected on his growth over the years and called him a ‘good father’. “I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well,” she said.