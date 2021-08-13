Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor considered surrogacy once: ‘She was size zero when we met, shopped at kids section’

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. While Jeh was born in February, the couple welcomed Taimur in 2016, when Kareena was 35 years old and among the most popular female actors of Bollywood.

In the recently released Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Saif has written the afterword, mentioning the time when Kareena contemplated if surrogacy would be the right choice for them. Saif said that Kareena was size zero when they had started dating and the way she looked had a role to play in the kind of work she got in the film industry. Therefore, it could have affected her career if she decided to get pregnant.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Saif has written, “Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it."

He added, "Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in.”

Back in 2018, Kareena had spoken about losing the post-pregnancy weight in an interview to Mid-Day. “Not only had I had a child, it had also been 10 years since Tashan released. Namrata made me repeat that journey even though [I had aged]. I had child-bearing hips and gained a lot of weight. But, she merely asked me to believe in her. She was set to change my body,” Kareena said, adding, “We started our journey with me executing a mere eight repetitions in each exercise, because I had a weak back post delivery. Today, Namrata and I trained together, and executed a high-intensity class that involved 20-30 reps, one after another.”

Kareena will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She has also signed a thriller with Hansal Mehta, which she will co-produce as well.