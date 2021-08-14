Saif Ali Khan says ‘life changed’ after Taimur's birth; he ‘lost interest in superficial socialising’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that somewhat surprisingly to both him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, they found that becoming parents changed them as people and also their relationship with each other. Saif, in a guest column for Kareena's recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, wrote that their relationship ‘has always been – and will always be – an equal one’.

Saif Ali Khan wrote, according to Pinkvilla, “I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself. If there is anything I have learnt as a father and a partner it is that what matters is your intention. Half the trouble is when we expect too much from ourselves or from people around us.”

He continued, "And it’s not just Kareena who has changed. Our relationship has, too. When she got pregnant, we told ourselves we would live the same life; we’d continue to travel as we always had, to Paris, London, Gstaad. We’d take our baby and maybe a nanny to help us. But life changed when Taimur was born! I know I lost interest in superficial socialising. We stayed in a lot. It brought us even closer. For us, there is nothing like getting together with our family and closest friends, having a drink with the little one running around and playing.”

Saif and Kareena are parents to two boys--four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and the toddler Jehangir. Pictures of Jeh, as he is fondly known, were shared by the paparazzi for the first time since his birth on Friday, when Saif and Kareena paid a visit to her father Randhir Kapoor's house.

A day later, the family reportedly jetted off to a mystery destination, to ring in Saif's birthday together.