Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos go viral, fans are reminded of ‘lil Bebo’
Saif Ali Khan with Jeh (L) and Kareena Kapoor as a baby.
Saif Ali Khan with Jeh (L) and Kareena Kapoor as a baby.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s first photos go viral, fans are reminded of ‘lil Bebo’

  • Fans got their first proper look at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan’s face on Friday. Many felt that the five-month-old looks just like his mother.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stepped out with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on Friday, the paparazzi got their first glimpse of the five-month-old. Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh paid a visit to her father Randhir Kapoor’s house.

Jeh, whose full name is Jehangir Ali Khan, was dressed in a blue outfit with white stripes on it. Fans could not stop gushing over him, with many commenting on a post shared by a fan account that he looked just like his mother. “He looks like Kareena Kapoor, her childhood pictures are same,” one wrote, while others described as ‘lil Bebo’, ‘junior Kareena’ and ‘Xerox copy of Kareena’. “Most gorgeous baby,” one fan said.

+
+

Kareena, in her recently-released book for mothers, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, wrote that Jeh looks like her, while Taimur resembles Saif. “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote.

Taimur was at the centre of a controversy in 2016, when his name was revealed, with a certain section of people invoking Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur. This time around, too, Jehangir’s name invited criticism, with trolls believing that he is named after the Mughal emperor.

Also read | Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Earlier this week, Kareena reacted to the negativity surrounding her younger son’s name. She told India Today, “You know, I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity.”

Kareena said that she has no option but to ‘start meditating’. “There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.