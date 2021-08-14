Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor was ‘wary of things’ with Taimur, is more 'maternal' with Jeh: 'I carried him more'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that his wife, Kareena Kapoor, almost transformed into ‘another person’ after the birth of their second son, Jehangir. He wrote in a guest column for her recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible that she was ‘wary of certain things’ after the birth of their first son, Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan wrote that because Kareena Kapoor didn't know how to ‘pick him’, he was the one who ‘carried him more’. But she is more ‘maternal’ this time around, with Jeh.

He wrote, according to Pinkvilla, “I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things."

He continued, "She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself.”

Kareena has written about both her pregnancies in detail, and has revealed how different they were. She admitted that when Taimur was born, she was still learning and wasn't a ‘perfect mom’. She wrote, "There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice — mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It’s why I returned to work so quickly.”

The first paparazzi pictures of Jeh were shared online on Friday. Kareena and Saif made sure not to reveal his face or post too many pictures of him on social media, mainly as a reaction to the backlash that followed the birth of Taimur.