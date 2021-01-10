Saif Ali Khan says privileged upbringing made him the right choice for Tandav

Actor Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen playing a cut-throat politician in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming web series, Tandav. In a new interview, Saif has talked about why he was the right choice for the role.

Saif plays Samar Pratap Singh, a young politician, hoping to follow his deceased Prime Minister father to power. Saif said that the life of privilege has led, prepared him for the role.

Speaking to Financial Times, he said, "I have grown up in a very privileged section of New Delhi, I understand that. If you're asking me to play a privileged prince of a politician, a lot of that will come naturally to me because of the way I've been brought up . . . It's pretty good casting."

Saif is the son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. He is also called the Nawab of Pataudi for being the heir of the ancestral Pataudi Palace.

Talking about the show's theme of a battle between the privileged and the unprivileged, between his character and that of a young student politician played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, he said, "The whole show is really a play-off between these two. People are definitely questioning the idea of privilege and lineage, as it should be . . . We're arguing and talking and rejecting and accepting, and it's lovely to be in the culture right now."

Tandav also stars Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra and others. The show will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Saif has multiple other projects in his kitty. He has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, for which he has been shooting since the past few months. There is also Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Saif also has Adipurush with Prabhas and Vikram Vedha with R Madhavan.