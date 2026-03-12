Saif Ali Khan says his son Taimur asked him how long he is going to work as an actor. Here's what he replied
Saif Ali Khan talked about work life balance as an actor, and shared how he knows some actors who have managed to really maintain that over the years.
Work-life balance has been a long-standing topic of discussion in the Indian film industry, with many actors sharing their views on how change can be brought about within the system. Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been acting for more than three decades, spoke about the same issue during a chat with sister Soha Ali Khan on her podcast. (Also read: Kunal Kemmu on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand: ‘Mat bolo ki 12 ghante kaam kar ke aapse zyada salary le raha’)
What Saif shared
During the conversation, Saif said, “'How much long are you planning to do this for?' Which is something Tim (Taimur Ali Khan) also asked me recently. I said I don't know, as long as I can! Forever, it is my job! But they are like, ‘No!’”
When Soha shared how it makes sense because he stays away during shoots, Saif added, “It has evolved in a way… But it is possible, and it helps if one is successful. I can name a few people, colleagues and friends of mine in this industry who have balanced it well. They start work at 7 am. The camera rolls at 9 am and they get a lot of work done in a day as well as see their children in the evening before they sleep. It is all a balance where one has a month or two of intensive work and then they are off for a while to maintain the comfort.”
Saif went on to add that he has always thought of this balance in terms of the experience of climbing a mountain. To climb a mountain, one needs a good base camp, but if one is always climbing a mountain, then there will be no base camp. So one needs to maintain the base camp for their ability to climb the mountain.
About Saif's career
Saif is the son of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran star Sharmila Tagore. He made his acting debut in the 1993 Yash Chopra film Parampara. The early 2000s marked a turning point for him when films like Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dil Chahta Hai helped Saif break out of the generic romantic-hero mould. His dark, award-winning role in Omkara also paved the way for more character-driven parts.
He was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a high-octane action thriller that premiered on Netflix and was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Up next, he’s set to star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also marks a reunion with Akshay Kumar.
