Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai, says 'hi' to paparazzi. See pics
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai, says 'hi' to paparazzi. See pics

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. He was seen with a few other people in Bandra Kurla Complex.

It is not known if Saif got a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine himself or was simply accompanying someone who was getting it. He was seen in a blue shirt and white pants and his usual red bandana. As he walked out of the centre, he said 'hi' to the photographers and even gave them a 'salute' from his car.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed their second child--a baby boy--on February 21. They were already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. Neither Saif nor Kareena have revealed the name or the first picture of the baby.

Ahead of the arrival of the newborn, the family moved to a more spacious apartment just across the street from their former residence. The new home has a nursery for the little one and a swimming pool, among other things.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'

Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

Saif will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Bhoot Police. He stars in the horror-comedy with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

Also read: When a green field turned into lush yellow sarson ka khet: Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

The actor is currently being offered many good roles in movies and web series alike. “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan covid vaccination

Related Stories

bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP