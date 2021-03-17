Saif Ali Khan spotted in new haircut, blue lenses as he returns from paternity break for Adipurush shoot. See pic
- Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
Saif Ali Khan has resumed work after returning from his paternity leave on the birth of his fourth child. The actor was spotted on Tuesday in an all new look - a new hairstyle and blue contact lenses, as he returned from a shoot.
Saif was seen in a blue tee and grey track pants, paired with white shoes and a mask.
While the shoot of the film began in February, Saif began work only after completing his paternity break which he took to welcome his second son with actor wife Kareena Kapoor last month.
The film is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. It stars Saif as the antagonist, Lankesh, and Baahubali star Prabhas as the protagonist, Ram. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh in a pivotal role. The movie is described as the celebration of "victory of good over evil" and is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.
Saif had already made it clear that he would be taking a paternity leave for the birth of his child, just like he did for the birth of his other three children: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."
Also read: Fans do not believe Hrithik Roshan's claim that he eats samosas, this was his reply
Meanwhile, Kareena had shared a glimpse of what kept Taimur busy as Saif remained out for work. She shared a picture from his baking session where the four-year-old made cookies shaped like his family members: mom, dad and his newborn brother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe
- John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'
- Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses
- Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic
- Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
- Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'
- Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored
- Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again
- Adhyayan Suman was asked if he's willing to work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again. The couple spoke about their breakup last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch
- Shilpa Shetty, on her Hungama 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav's birthday, gave a hilarious spin to Dhadkan's famous song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya's stunning new pics make Suhana go 'OMG', Khushi calls them 'insane
- Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post has drawn reactions from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan and others. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life
- In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sobhita Dhulipala stars in Dev Patel’s debut directorial: What works for me is my love for risk-taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox