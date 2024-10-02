Saira Banu dedicates emotional note for Dilip Kumar as she celebrates Engagement Day: 'Mohabbat mein sawaal nahin karte'

Saira Banu often expresses her love and admiration for Dilip Kumar on social media. The veteran actor recently penned a heartfelt note on October 2 as she remembered her late husband on their ‘Engagement Day.’ Saira shared her thoughts on unconditional love as she revealed she never felt the need for questioning in her relationship. (Also read: Saira Banu reveals she made Dilip Kumar 'patch up' with Vyjayanthimala after an 'unfortunate misunderstanding') Saira Banu recently shared pictures from her engagement with Dilip Kumar.

Sair Banu remembers her ‘beloved’ Dilip Kumar

Saira, took t her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Dilip from their engagement ceremony. She captioned her post as, “‘Mohabbat Mein Sawaal Nahin Kiye Jaate (There are no questions asked when it comes to love)’, a line uttered by me in the movie ‘Hera Pheri’, and now I wonder, what value does it hold. The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away."

She added, "Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved. For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring. #EngagementDay.”

Saira Banu-Dilip Kumar's relationship and wedding

Saira got married to Dilip on October 11, 1966. The couple loved at their home in Bandra at Mumbai, Mahrashtra. They acted together in Hindu films such as Gopi, Duniya, Sagina and Bairaag. Dilip passed away at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, on 7 July 2021 at 7:30 am, aged 98, after a prolonged illness.

Saira Banu's acting career

Saira made her acting debut with Junglee. She also featured in popular Hindi movies like April Fool, Padosan, Purab Aur Pachhim, Victoria No. 203 and others.