Saiyaara OTT release: India's highest-grossing love story to stream soon; where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film

After setting numerous records at the box office, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is finally arriving on streaming, two full months after its release in theatres. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film is the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, and also the highest-grossing film led by debutants. Saiyaara OTT release: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama.

Saiyaara Netflix release

On Thursday, Netflix announced the global premiere of Saiyaara on the platform. In a release, the streamer shared that the film will stream across 190 countries, on Netflix from Friday, September 12.

Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Director Mohit Suri shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India added, "Saiyaara's success has taken it beyond the box office to becoming a true cultural phenomenon. It has brought audiences unforgettable music and a deeply touching story of love, loss and destiny. Now, with Saiyaara streaming on Netflix, we are excited for it to receive even more love as it connects with audiences everywhere. Through our continued partnership with YRF, we are proud to bring this landmark tale from India to the world.”

All about Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic story about an impulsive singer named Krish (Ahaan), who falls for a journalist-turned-songwriter (Aneet). However, her early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis turns their world upside down. The film received praise from critics for its performances and tone. The music was also well-received, with the title song becoming a chartbuster globally and entering the Billboard Hot 200 chart in the top 10. Saiyaara earned ₹329 crore net in India, surpassing even films like Ek Tha Tiger, and ended up with a worldwide gross of ₹570 crore.

The film was produced by Akshay Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films.