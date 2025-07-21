Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film roars past 100 crore; beats Jaat lifetime

It's just been three days of its release and Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is already among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. After three days, Saiyaara has crossed ₹100 crore gross at the worldwide box office, on the back of hundreds of houseful shows across India. This makes Saiyaara the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and its run has just begun. Saiyaara worldwide box office collection: The film is directed stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara worldwide box office collection

Saiyaara had earned ₹48 crore net in India in its first two days. According to the film's makers, the film has added ₹35 crore to it on Sunday, taking its haul to ₹84 crore net and over ₹101 crore gross. The film has also done well overseas, minting over $2 million abroad. This has taken Saiyaara's opening weekend gross close to ₹119 crore. It has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's recent release, Jaat, which had earned ₹118 crore worldwide.

Milestones ahead for Saiyaara

Monday has started on a promising note for Saiyaara, with Sacnilk reporting ₹4.5 crore collections by 2 pm. This implies that the film is likely to pass the Monday test and hold for a solid first week. If all goes well, Saiyaara may cross Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore) and Sky Force ( ₹168 crore) soon. Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹176 crore) is also not a bridge too far for the film.

All about Saiyaara

Saiyaara marks the debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and also brings back director Mohit Suri to the romantic genre. The film has been praised by critics, and the leads in particular have received acclaim for their measured performances so early in their careers. Saiyaara ran to packed houses on Friday, leading to many theatres increasing the number of screens over the weekend. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and produced by YRF CEO Akshay Widhani.