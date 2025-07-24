Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film crosses 200 crore; shows jump over day 1

Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 6: Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara saw debutant actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda play the leads. The love story, which received favourable reviews from critics and audience alike, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, doing even better than it did on opening day. Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 6: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda debuted with the Mohit Suri film.

Saiyaara worldwide box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Saiyaara made ₹153.75 crore net, ₹183 crore gross in India in six days. Adding to it the ₹37 crore collection from overseas, with ₹6.75 crore collected on day 6, the film brought in ₹220 crore worldwide within a week. As per the website, Saiyaara witnessed a 10% increase in its worldwide collections, compared to day 1, which was ₹29.25 crore worldwide. Saiyaara managed to hold steady during the week, surprising everyone with the collections it brought in, especially given that it features debutants.

Mohit Suri thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Director Mohit penned a note on X (formerly Twitter) to thank Sandeep Reddy Vanga for supporting Saiyaara. Calling himself a fan, he wrote, “Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet), a soft-spoken writer. Through their budding relationship, the film explores love and loss. Social media is peppered with videos of the audience having interesting reactions to watching the film, from sobbing about lost loved ones to dancing with their partners.