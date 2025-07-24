Spiritual guru Baba Param Guru reviews Saiyaara, urges people to 'find God through it': People these days have 4 affairs

Mohit Suri’s Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara has seen some interesting reactions from people watching the film in theatres. From sobbing their hearts out to dancing, the audience seems to have done it all. And it’s not just the regular audience who seem impressed by the film because spiritual leader Baba Param Guru posted a video on his Instagram, reviewing the film. Baba Param Guru posted a video of his review of Saiyaara on Instagram.

Baba reviews Saiyaara

The Baba posted clips of him watching Saiyaara at a theatre. In the video he posted, he explains why a Godman like him is watching a love story. He says, “I watched Saiyaara movie today. You might be wondering, why would a Baba like me watch Saiyaara? But I’m here to explain the importance of love to you through this film. People these days have an affliction to have four affairs, so a movie like this is timely in this age. I think the youth of this country should watch this film to understand the value of love and find God through it.”

Saiyaara was released in theatres on 18 July, and social media is flooded with videos of the audience’s reactions to the film. While some people claim the film made them sob as it reminded them of their exes or a lost loved one, others have danced in theatres and given some intense reactions while watching the film. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor have praised the film on social media, praising debutants Ahaan and Aneet for their performances. The film’s title track even made it to the top 10 on the Top 50 Global chart on Spotify, becoming the first Bollywood song to achieve this feat.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet), a soft-spoken writer. Through their budding relationship, the film explores love and loss. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected ₹188 crore worldwide within five days of its release.