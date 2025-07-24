Saiyaara's Aneet Padda opts for mask for outing, refuses selfie, fans defend her: ‘Not used to paparazzi’

Newcomer Aneet Padda, who is enjoying the success of her debut film Saiyaara, was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday, sporting a mask and keeping a low profile. She was seen avoiding photographers and declined a fan's request for a selfie. During the outing, Aneet Padda was seen wearing blue denim and a matching shirt.

Aneet keeps low profile amidst Saiyaara success

Aneet was spotted exiting a salon in Mumbai on Wednesday night, where she was unexpectedly met with a swarm of photographers. She was wearing a mask to cover her face, and appeared startled by the crowd and was quickly escorted to her car.

She was seen wearing blue denim and a matching shirt. This marked one of her first public appearances since the film’s release and success. She was seen visiting the salon with a friend.

However, her brief appearance outside a salon sparked debate on social media when a video showed her politely declining a fan's request for a selfie. It sparked mixed reactions, with some calling her arrogant, and some coming forward to defend her.

“Wow such an attitude,” one comment read. One social media user wrote, “She is not used to camera and paparazzi, let’s give her some time. Also, YRF restricted them from any media interactions”, with another sharing, “This is her first time, guys… she isn’t used to this.”

Aneet’s rise to fame

Aneet made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday. The film marked director Mohit Suri's return to the romantic drama genre and was released on July 18. Saiyaara opened to positive response and is working well at the box office. Saiyaara tells the story of a romance that blossoms between Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy and ambitious journalist.

Before the big debut, Aneet appeared as an extra in the 2022 Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky. She was also seen in Amazon Prime Video show, Big Girls Don't Cry, last year. Aneet is also trained as a singer and recorded her first song, Masoom, in 2024.