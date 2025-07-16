Mohit Suri defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cinema, calls himself a fan: ‘We make his films controversial’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has come out in strong support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praising his brand of storytelling and calling himself a “fan” of the Animal director. In a candid conversation about the state of contemporary cinema and the public reactions to Sandeep's work, Mohit said the controversy surrounding his films is often misplaced. Filmmaker Mohit Suri has praised Sandeed Reddy Vanga's storytelling in a new interview.

Mohit defends Sandeep's films

In an interview with Filmygyan, Mohit pointed out that much of the debate surrounding Sandeep’s narratives is audience-created.

“I love his films. Hum banate hai use controversial (We make his films controversial). Ye same kahani aap kisi gangster ke sath karo — Bhatt sahab ne kiya hai Sadak mein. (You make Sandeep kind of films with a gangster, in fact, Mahesh Bhatt has made Sadak like that). We are from that school of cinema. Ram Gopal Varma has made such films too. Everyone has the right to make their films. You have a right to like it or not like it,” Mohit said.

“Very few people think Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have no difference. I feel there is a big difference between the two films. There is more emotion in the second part. I loved Animal. I messaged him during Animal that I am a Sandeed Reddy Vanga fan,” Mohit added.

Mohit's latest project

Mohit Suri is currently promoting his upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who play a singer-songwriter duo caught in a whirlwind of love, ambition, and heartbreak.

With music by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, Saiyaara promises to be a soulful, emotional ride. The trailer has already received praise from the industry, including Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Poised as a fresh take on modern love, Saiyaara is set to release in theatres on 18 July.