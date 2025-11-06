Interview | Saiyami Kher on witnessing India's WC win: ‘It was incredible to see grown men weeping’

To coincide with the historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team at the World Cup, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer is being re-released, highlighting the triumph of women both on and off the field. As the only Indian actor present at the celebrations, Saiyami had a front-row view of the post-match euphoria and offered exclusive insights into the emotional moments that unfolded. The actor spoke with Hindustan Times to provide a detailed account of how the historic moment unfolded. Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer is set for a re-release in theatres, which aligns with the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup win.

Witnessing history up close

“I went to the ground after the post-match celebration and chatted with a whole bunch of players. And pretty much everyone… I asked if it had sunk in, and none of them really had,” Saiyami recalled. She described the surreal experience of watching players and their families process the victory. “Even the families were detached and chilled during the finals, but once they held the trophy, they were completely emotional,” she said.

One of the most moving moments, according to Saiyami, was seeing veterans like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj sharing the trophy and becoming overwhelmed with emotion. “But it was also so incredible to see a packed stadium with grown-up men weeping and watching Indian girls win, which I felt was… we’ve come a really long way. Yeah, it must have,” she reflected.

Connecting with the emotional journey in Ghoomer

Saiyami also shared the challenges of preparing for her role in Ghoomar, where she portrayed a cricketer with a disability. “R Balki sir saw me playing cricket and said he wanted me for the film. Little did I know he’d make it so tough. I had to become a left-hander because my character loses her right hand,” she explained.

“Even brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand is difficult, but I had to train everything to perform with a disability. The physical challenge was one thing, but living the emotional journey of the character was much tougher,” she added.

On choosing meaningful roles over commercial success

Saiyami also addressed the perception of being an unconventional heroine in Bollywood. “I’m more than happy taking author-backed roles like Choked, ATM Metro, or Ghoomar,” she said. “Commercial films may reach larger audiences, but the joy comes from meaningful roles.”

Saiyami shared an inspiring moment with a young fan. “A seven-year-old girl at the mall told me, ‘I want to become a cricketer like you.’ Moments like that make all the effort worthwhile. People have even reached out saying they overcame suicidal thoughts after watching our films.”

Reflecting on her career, Saiyami emphasised that her life isn’t only about films. “There’s so much more beyond cinema. If your work can inspire someone or make a real difference, that’s far more fulfilling than just commercial success,” she concluded.

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer, originally released in 2023, follows Saiyami Kher as a determined cricketer who overcomes a life-changing disability to pursue her passion. Directed by R Balki, the film draws inspiration from Hungarian shooter Károly Takács, who lost her hand yet overcame adversity and won gold medals in the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, it is set to re-release on 7 November.