Salim Khan makes rare appearance with wives Salma Khan and Helen; poses with Salman Khan, his entire family in new ad

The members of the Khan family and their extended family came together for a new ad. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a video giving a glimpse of the entire family. The Khan family, including Salim Khan, Helen and Salma, came together for a new ad.

Salim Khan poses with Salma Khan and Helen in new ad

Salim Khan was seen posing with his wives--Salma Khan and Helen. Salman also smiled as he stood between his mother and Helen. Arbaaz Khan, his wife Sshura Khan, his son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, among others, were also part of the ad. Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri were also seen in the ad.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought, to do something good, to give back and to spread smiles. Today, it’s more than a brand… It’s a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human."

Internet reacts to the Khan family coming together for an ad

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Beautiful family." "They stay together and are happy," read a comment. "How everyone, from the oldest to the youngest, has come together for the ad. Sweet," wrote a person. "May God save you and your family from all evils," commented an Instagram user.

Recently, Salman, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, attended the Joy Forum 2025. During a conversation, Salman talked about their family backgrounds and said, "Aamir Khan comes from a film background, and so do I. But this man, Shah Rukh Khan, doesn't." To this, Shah Rukh responded, "Sorry for interrupting, I also come from a film background, Salman Khan's family is my family."

About Salman's next film

Fans will see Salman in the much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, mounted on a grand scale, will see Salman as an army officer. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.